Cubs Using Wrigley Field To Aid Coronavirus Relief Efforts
A photo is seen at Wrigley Field which is Cubs stadium in Chicago, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Two Cubs employees tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a training session at Wrigley Field earlier this month. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Cubs are using Wrigley Field and the neighboring Hotel Zachary to aid in relief efforts for the coronavirus pandemic. The team and Hickory Street Capital are using the Wrigley Field concourse as a temporary satellite food packing and distribution center for the Lakeview Pantry. Hotel Zachary will provide rooms for health care workers in need from Lakeview’s Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.