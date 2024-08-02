Culinary Caravan Progressive Dinner To Support MorningStar Mission

MorningStar Mission is holding their annual Culinary Caravan Progressive Dinner on Wednesday, August 7th. Leaving on school buses from the Jacob Henry Mansion, Victorian Ballroom on Richards Street at 5:30, participants will enjoy an evening of dining at The Curator’s Café, The Renaissance Center with food from Juliet’s Tavern, Cemeno’s Pizza and finish the evening with dessert at the Victorian Ballroom. Tickets are $75 and available at the Mission at 350 E. Washington Street, Joliet, or by calling (815)722-5780.

An air conditioned bus is also available with a VIP ticket of $125 for the evening. MorningStar Mission serves all of Will County by providing food, housing, recovery, counseling and guidance with many programs for individuals. Attending the Progressive Dinner is just one way you too can assist individuals in need of these services. For more information on how you can help MorningStar Mission, contact Peggy Sue Munday, (815)922-2079.

press release