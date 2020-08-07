      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Culvert Project Closes Manhattan Monee Road

Aug 7, 2020 @ 1:10pm

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Friday morning that a culvert replacement project on Manhattan Monee Road from Kankakee Street, in Manhattan, to U.S. 45 (South La Grange Road), in Green Garden, begins this week. 

The project will require closing Manhattan Monee Road to through traffic from just east of Illinois 52 (State Street/North Street) to U.S. 45. A detour will direct motorists to U.S. 52 and U.S. 45. The work is expected to be completed by the end of October. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternative routes are strongly encouraged. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington