Cybertip Leads to Joliet Township Man’s Arrest for Child Porn

The Will County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a 62-year-old Joliet Township man on Child Pornography charges. Leonard Studniarz was arrested by Sheriff’s Deputies on Tuesday morning at his residence in the 500 block of Blackhawk Street in Joliet Township. The Sheriff’s Department was contacted through the National Center of Missing and Endangered Children and notified of a user in Will County sharing child porn on the app, Pintrest. Detectives were able to track Studniarz through his computer IP address and on June 19, of this year, detectives visited Studniarz at his home where they interviewed him and took possession of his electronics. Multiple images of child pornography were recovered by authorities during the search. Studniarz has been charged with three counts of child pornography.

