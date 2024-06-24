1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Twenty Year Old Joliet Man Seriously Hurt After Being Thrown From His Bike In Joliet

June 24, 2024 7:12AM CDT
On June 24, 2024, at 3:44 a.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to West  Jefferson Street west of Houbolt Road for a report of a traffic crash involving a cyclist. A  preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a female  (57, Morris) was eastbound West Jefferson Street approaching Houbolt Road in the inside lane.  The Jeep struck a male (20, Joliet) that was riding a mountain bike on West Jefferson Street,  causing him to be thrown from the bicycle. The male was transported to Ascension St Joseph  Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with serious injuries. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured in the crash. Officers determined that the bicycle had no lights and the portion of the  roadway where the crash occurred was not illuminated by streetlights.  Jefferson was blocked off between Houbolt Road and Airport Road for hours.

The roadway was closed while members of the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit  reconstructed the crash scene. Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash is  encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815)724-3193. This crash  remains under investigation. 

 

 

