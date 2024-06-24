Twenty Year Old Joliet Man Seriously Hurt After Being Thrown From His Bike In Joliet

On June 24, 2024, at 3:44 a.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to West Jefferson Street west of Houbolt Road for a report of a traffic crash involving a cyclist. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a female (57, Morris) was eastbound West Jefferson Street approaching Houbolt Road in the inside lane. The Jeep struck a male (20, Joliet) that was riding a mountain bike on West Jefferson Street, causing him to be thrown from the bicycle. The male was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with serious injuries. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured in the crash. Officers determined that the bicycle had no lights and the portion of the roadway where the crash occurred was not illuminated by streetlights. Jefferson was blocked off between Houbolt Road and Airport Road for hours.

The roadway was closed while members of the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit reconstructed the crash scene. Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815)724-3193. This crash remains under investigation.