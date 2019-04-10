D. 202 Special Needs Students, Families Invited to 21st Annual “Transition Conference”

District 202 families with students with special needs are invited to the Will-Grundy Transition Planning Committee’s 21st Annual Transition Conference from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet, Building “U”.

This special event, titled “Success After High School” will feature exhibits and information exploring special needs students’ rights, responsibilities and resources for life after high school.

Attendees will hear from numerous presenters and will be able to visit with exhibitors. The program will also include round table sessions for parents, students, educators and service providers.

The event will help families answer key questions about post high school life on such topics as:

services available for individuals with special needs after leaving high school;

college;

the IEP/IAP process, 504 plan and the laws that protect individuals with disabilities;

vocational training;

transportation, and

career options and job interviews.

Registration will be held from 8:30-9 a.m. To register for the conference please visit www.transitionplan.org.

For information, please call Dee Graves, District 202 Assistant Director of Student Services at (815) 577-4108 or dgraves@psd202.org