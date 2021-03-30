      Breaking News
Daily Herald Sales Exc. Drowns Trying To Save Children In Florida

Mar 30, 2021 @ 5:22am

Family and friends are saddened after a sales executive at the Daily Herald newspaper died over the weekend during a family vacation in Florida. Pete Rosengren drowned Sunday while trying to save two boys struggling in the dangerous waters off Florida’s Miramar Beach. The boys both recovered after lifeguards were able to pull them from the water. Rosengren was vice president of sales and digital strategies for the Daily Herald. He had driven to Florida with his family from their home in suburban Batavia.

