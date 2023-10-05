Dalton Man Sentenced 30 Years in Prison for 2019 Armed Robberies in Will County

A 24-year-old Dalton man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for Armed Robbery in two 2019 armed robberies in Frankfort and New Lenox. Dontavious Harvey also pled guilty to Aggravated Battery (a Class 3 felony) of a fellow inmate at the Will County Detention Center on May 9, 2022, and will serve two years in prison for that offense.

On November 16, 2019, Harvey, along with two other individuals, confronted a female who was attempting to withdraw money at about 5:45 a.m. from a Chase Bank ATM on LaGrange Road in Frankfort.

After blocking the victim’s car by cutting in front of her, the defendants who appeared to be armed with a gun first took the victim’s phone and credit card, and then proceeded to withdraw money from the ATM.

Two of the perpetrators entered the victim’s car and, for a more than 3-hour period, engaged in an armed robbery spree during which they purchased items at various stores in the south suburbs by taking cash withdrawals from the victim’s accounts while she remained in the car.

They then drove the woman into Chicago where they abandoned the victim and her car, fleeing in a separate vehicle occupied by other offenders. A total of $8,900 was taken from the victim’s accounts.

Thirteen days later, on November 29, 2019, Harvey along with other offenders confronted a male victim in New Lenox at about 6:00 a.m. as he was walking to his car which was parked in his driveway.

The defendants, while masked and believed to be carrying a gun, confronted the victim in his driveway and demanded his debit card. They then placed him in the car they arrived in and for the next four hours kept him covered with a jacket while they engaged in an armed robbery spree.

After the victim’s bank closed the account, the defendants dropped the victim off along the expressway in Hammond, Indiana. Harvey will receive 1388 days credit for time served in the Armed Robbery case, and 515 days credit for the Aggravated Batter case.