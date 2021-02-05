Darien Man Arrested for Discharge of Firearm in Bolingbrook Road Rage Incident
Bolingbrook Police car/md
The Bolingbrook Police have announced the arrest of a 23-year-old Darien man following a road rage incident on Monday February 1st. It was 10:59am on Monday that Police were called after road rage incident led to the discharge of a firearm. The incident started on southbound I-355 as a road rage incident. The involved subjects then began to follow each other into Bolingbrook.
The victim from Woodridge, stated while in the area of N. Ashbury Avenue and Charlotte Lane, the offender displayed what appeared to be a black handgun. The offender, said to be 23-year-old Kobbe Anderson of Darien, once again displayed the handgun in the 100 block of Winston Drive and fired one round into the woods on Winston Drive near Woodview Elementary School. A shell casing was located on Winston Drive. No one was injured in the incident and there were no reports of property damage.
Upon arresting Anderson , officers seized the firearm used in the incident, which was located in Anderson’s vehicle. Anderson was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. He was processed and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.