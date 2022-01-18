Darien Man Dies Following Industrial Mishap at CenterPoint Way

The Will County Coroner’s Office is reporting the death of a Darien man hit by a falling object while working in Elwood. Forty-nine year old Artur Englart was pronounced deceased on Saturday, January 15th, 2022 at 11:10 a.m. at Amita St. Joseph Hospital Emergency Room in Joliet, IL. Mr. Englart was working at the Union Pacific Railway at 2500 CenterPoint Way in Elwood.
According to the press release Mr. Englart was apparently struck by a falling object. The Joliet Police Department and OSHA are investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed on Sunday, January 16th, 2022. Preliminary autopsy report showed multiple injuries due to an industrial mishap. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending OSHA, police, autopsy and toxicology reports.