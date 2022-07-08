Darren Bailey Apologizes For Comments After Highland Park Shooting

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is apologizing for insensitive comments he made shortly after the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. In a Facebook post following the tragedy on July 4th, Bailey said let’s pray for justice to prevail and then move on and celebrate Independence Day. Bailey said he was sorry if those comments caused more pain. He went on to call for a special session of the Illinois legislature to address gun violence, suggesting there should be more state funding for mental health services. Bailey also blamed Governor Pritzker for the violence throughout Illinois.