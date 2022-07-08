      Weather Alert

Darren Bailey Apologizes For Comments After Highland Park Shooting

Jul 8, 2022 @ 1:32pm
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is apologizing for insensitive comments he made shortly after the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. In a Facebook post following the tragedy on July 4th, Bailey said let’s pray for justice to prevail and then move on and celebrate Independence Day. Bailey said he was sorry if those comments caused more pain. He went on to call for a special session of the Illinois legislature to address gun violence, suggesting there should be more state funding for mental health services. Bailey also blamed Governor Pritzker for the violence throughout Illinois.

Popular Posts
Forest Preserve District of Will County news briefs
Illinois State Police Investigate Mob Violence
Chicago's Gain is Joliet's Loss
Fake Name Doesn't Outsmart Wilmington Officers; Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Charge in Joliet
Report: Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Wants Domed Stadium For Bears
Connect With Us Listen To Us On