      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Data Breach At IDES Unemployment Portal

May 18, 2020 @ 11:13am

State officials say a data breach has happened at the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s new Pandemic Unemployment Portal.  A statement released yesterday said that a PUA claimant was able to access personal identifying information of a small number of other claimants.  The person notified the department about the issue, and it was corrected within an hour.  IDES and partner Deloitte are investigating the situation and are assuring the public that accessing the portal is safe.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
IDPH Announces 1,734 New Coronavirus Cases on Sunday