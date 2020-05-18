Data Breach At IDES Unemployment Portal
State officials say a data breach has happened at the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s new Pandemic Unemployment Portal. A statement released yesterday said that a PUA claimant was able to access personal identifying information of a small number of other claimants. The person notified the department about the issue, and it was corrected within an hour. IDES and partner Deloitte are investigating the situation and are assuring the public that accessing the portal is safe.