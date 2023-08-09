Data Breach Targets Lurie Children’s Hospital Patients
August 9, 2023 3:04PM CDT
The personal data of thousands of patients of Lurie Children’s Surgical Foundation are the target of a recent data breach. Patients affected by the breach saw their Social Security numbers, names, birth dates and addresses leaked from a third-party electronic billing provider. The breach took place between March 29th and April 14th of this year. An investigation is underway to find those responsible for the security breach.