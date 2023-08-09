1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Data Breach Targets Lurie Children’s Hospital Patients

August 9, 2023 3:04PM CDT
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The personal data of thousands of patients of Lurie Children’s Surgical Foundation are the target of a recent data breach.  Patients affected by the breach saw their Social Security numbers, names, birth dates and addresses leaked from a third-party electronic billing provider.  The breach took place between March 29th and April 14th of this year.  An investigation is underway to find those responsible for the security breach.

