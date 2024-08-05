Daytime Roadwork To Cause Restrictions in Bolingbrook

ComEd will be closing the eastbound right lane on Boughton Road between Delaware Drive and IL Route 53 between the hours 8am and 2pm Tuesday, August 6th through Thursday, August 8th. The work will continue Friday, August 9th; however, the eastbound right lane on Boughton Road will be closed between Schmidt Road and Delaware Drive.

Additionally, the northbound right lane on Weber Road between Rodeo Drive and Lily Cache Lane will be closed between 7am and 3pm on Tuesday, August 6th for sidewalk and curb work as a part of Will County DOT’s Weber resurfacing Contract.