DCFS Inspector General Report Shows Increase In Child Suicides
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
A newly released report by the DCFS inspector general shows that child suicides are increasing in the state. In fiscal year 2019, seven children with connections to DCFS died by suicide, while there were none in 2018. The youngest was nine-years-old and the oldest was 17-years-old.
Meanwhile, a new state law requires public universities and colleges to provide information about mental health and suicide prevention resources available. The law is a reaction to more students saying a need for resources. The process could be as simple as getting messages out during high stress times of the school year.