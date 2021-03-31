DCSF Takes Custody Of Children Following Domestic Battery Between Two Women
Ina King
Ina King a 34-year-old woman from St Paul, Minnesota, was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for the offenses of Domestic Battery and Endangering the Health or Welfare of a Child.
On March 30, 2021 at approximately 1:20PM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Sudbury Drive in reference to a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers determined that King had struck her 3-year-old daughter and a female adult while at a residence. Further investigation revealed that an argument ensued between King and the female adult victim. During the argument, the female adult victim had King’s 3-year-old daughter in her arms. King attempted to punch the female adult and ended up striking her 3-year-old daughter in the face, causing injury to the child’s face.
The female adult then placed the child down at which time King continued to attack the female adult victim, scratching and biting her. They were able to separate and 911 was called.
Both King and her 3-year-old daughter were transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center for treatment. The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services was notified, and they took custody of King’s daughter and 5-year-old son.
King was later released from the hospital and was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
Joliet Police press release