De-stress and explore this holiday season with the Forest Preserve District

Learn how the City of Joliet earned the nickname City of Stone and Steel during a Joliet Iron Works Tour on Nov. 26. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff)

De-stress and explore this holiday season with Forest Preserve District of Will County programs. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:



Stress-free Hike for Women: 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Get outside for a quick 2-mile fitness walk amid the stressful holiday season. After the hike, sip on hot beverages and watch the birds and boats go by on the Des Plaines River. Free, women ages 16 or older. Register by Nov. 24.

Museum Campus Exploration Days: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, and Thursday, Dec. 28, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Drop in for self-guided exploration of the campus. Visit the 18th-century-era Traders Cabin or peek inside the Native American longhouse. Learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called this area home.

Joliet Iron Works Tour: 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, Joliet Iron Works Historic Site, Joliet. Explore the stone foundations of this once-thriving industrial plant and learn the fascinating stories of the men and machines who worked there and how Joliet received the nickname, “City of Steel and Stone.” Free, ages 16 or older. Register by Nov. 25.

The Natural World Art Exhibit: museum hours, Friday, Dec. 1, through Friday, Jan. 26, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Take a break from the greys and whites of winter and become immersed in a world of color. Hidden Oaks and the Bolingbrook Arts Council curated this exhibit, which will feature nature-themed works by local artists. Vote for your favorite to award the People’s Choice and Kids’ Choice awards.

Upcycled Holiday Crafts: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to craft paper, magazines, fabric and other materials destined for the landfill into a variety of holiday decorations. Make gifts for yourself or others. Materials will be provided. Free, ages 5 or older.

Meet a Beekeeper: noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Plum Creek Nature Center. Meet Mike Rusnak, a local beekeeper with 15 years of experience, to discuss the art of beekeeping. Pick up specific beekeeping tips or simply learn more about the world of bees. Free, all ages.