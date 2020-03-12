DEA Announces 50 Arrests In Region In Operation Against Mexican Drug Cartel
A DEA agent gets ready to take part in an arrest of a suspected drug trafficker on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Diamond Bar, Calif. In early-morning raids Wednesday, federal agents fanned out across the U.S., culminating a six-month investigation with the primary goal of dismantling the upper echelon of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
The feds say they have arrested 50 people linked to a vicious Mexican drug cartel that has been a major drug supplier in the Chicago area. The DEA announced yesterday that a six-month operation called Project Python made more than 600 arrests of the Jalisco New Generation cartel in nationwide sweeps. The crime organization has become powerful in Chicagoland over the past two years. The cartel is accused of smuggling large quantities of heroin and fentanyl in Chicago.