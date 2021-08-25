      Weather Alert

Dead Body Discovered on Joliet Bus Bench

Aug 25, 2021 @ 2:41pm
A dead body was discovered this morning on a bus shelter bench in Joliet. It was 9:10am that officers were called to the area of Jefferson and Scott Streets after a bystander reported finding an unresponsive male that was laying on a bus shelter bench. Officers and a Joliet Fire Department ambulance arrived on the scene and confirmed that the individual appeared deceased. The Will County Coroner arrived on the scene and pronounced the 78-year-old Joliet resident deceased. No foul play is suspected however, the cause of death is unknown at this time.

