Deadline Today For Renewing Driver’s License and ID Cards

People line up to enter the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles in Schaumburg, Ill., Thursday, July 15, 2021. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver's licenses and ID cards have been extended until Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Today is the deadline for driver’s licenses and ID cards to be renewed in Illinois. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White issued an extended grace period in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline applies to licenses, ID cards and permits, but not commercial driver’s licenses.