Deadly Accident Overnight In Joliet

On October 11, 2023, at 10:17 PM, Officers responded to the intersection of Black Road and Barber Lane for a single vehicle traffic crash. A preliminary

investigation of the crash determined that a Honda Accord driven by a 35-year-old male Joliet resident was westbound on Black Road approaching Barber Lane at which time the vehicle left the roadway, striking a light pole and a fence on the north side of Black Road.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where he was later pronounced deceased from injuries sustained in the crash. The roadway was closed as members of the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit reconstructed the crash scene. Identification of the victim and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office. This incident remains under active investigation and anyone with

information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815)724-3010.