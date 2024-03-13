Death Of Nonbinary Teen Nex Benedict After School Fight Is Ruled A Suicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The death of a Oklahoma high school student who was nonbinary who died the day after a fight inside a high school restroom has been ruled a suicide by the state medical examiner’s office.

A summary autopsy report released on Wednesday determined that Nex Benedict had toxic levels of two drugs in their system.

Police in the Tulsa suburb of Owasso have said in a statement there were “many indications” that Benedict’s death was a suicide, but Lt. Nick Boatman did not elaborate.