DeBold Remains Ahead In Shorewood Mayoral Election
Village of Shorewood/md
Shorewood village trustee Clarence “CC” DeBold has increased his lead over colleague village trustee Dan Anderson by 28 votes to become the next Mayor of Shorewood. These are not final results as the Will County Clerk’s office will hold the final count of the remaining provisional ballots on Tuesday, April 20th before finalizing the election. A candidate is allowed to request a recount if they so desire but there is no automatic recount provision in place.
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry tells WJOL that there are still 96 provisional ballots across the county. Provisional ballots are given in certain voter registration circumstances including people in the wrong polling place or chance of address.
Current Mayor Rick Chapman goes from being Mayor of Shorewood to trustee.