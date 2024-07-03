1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Decomposing Body Found At US Steel Property at 941 Collins Street

July 3, 2024 9:41AM CDT
941 Collins, Joliet US Steel property

On July 2, 2024, at 6:47 p.m., Joliet Police Officers and the Joliet Fire Department responded to the US Steel property at 941 Collins Street for a report of a found body that appeared deceased. Upon arrival, Officers entered a pump house which had flooded with water and located a deceased adult male floating in approximately four to five feet of water. It appeared the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition. It was determined the body was originally discovered by three adult males and an adult female after they had entered the site to explore the property. They entered the pump house and observed the body and notified 911. The body was recovered by the Joliet Fire Department. The Will County Coroner’s Office
responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

Identification of the adult male and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the
Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at (815)724-3020. Citizens may also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.

