      Weather Alert

Defendants In ComEd Bribery Case Seek Bench Trial

Mar 24, 2022 @ 11:00am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

A longtime confidant of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and three others charged in the ongoing ComEd bribery case are requesting a bench trial.  The defense for retired lobbyist Michael McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd executive John Hooker, and consultant Jay Doherty made the request yesterday during a status hearing.  All four were indicted in 2020 on charges accusing them of conspiring to provide Madigan associates with jobs and contracts with ComEd in exchange for favorable action in Springfield.  A trial date is scheduled for September 12th.  Madigan was indicted earlier this month on separate federal racketeering and bribery charges. 

TAGS
Bench Trial Bribery ComEd Michael Madigan
Popular Posts
Suspect Charged For Chicago Vehicular Hijacking That Ended In Will County
Skeletal Remains in Joliet Township Identified
I-57 Construction Starts April 1st
Ukrainian Supply Drop Off in Lockport This Week
Three Teens Arrested in Joliet Traffic Stop
Connect With Us Listen To Us On