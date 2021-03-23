      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Democrat Caucus Hosts Redistricting Hearing

Mar 23, 2021 @ 11:50am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

The Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus is gathering feedback from the public on redistricting. Last night, the group hosted the first of several planned meetings with community members at the Peoria Civic Center. State Senator David Koehler says the intention is to make sure everyone throughout Illinois is properly represented so their voices can be heard. Redistricting is considered once every ten years. Any changes made to district boundaries now will remain in place the next ten years starting with the upcoming 2022 elections.

Popular Posts
Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Will County
Joliet Police Crisis Negotiators Help End Night of Terror
Joliet West Field House Vaccine Clinic Surpasses 20K Vaccines Administered
Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk Will Host Press Conference Regarding the Jefferson Street Bridge
Joliet Police Discover Guns and Drugs During Afternoon Traffic Stop