Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker smiles after winning the Democratic gubernatorial primary over a field of five others, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Democrat running for Illinois governor is getting a broader view of the state. J.B. Pritzker and his running mate Juliana Stratton launched their Think Big statewide bus tour on Saturday. Pritzker and Stratton say they will criss-cross the state, ending their journey in Springfield on Thursday.