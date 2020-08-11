Democratic Convention Speakers Include Chicago Native Michelle Obama And Senator Tammy Duckworth
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., asks a question of Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on "Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing's 737 MAX." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The Democratic National Convention kicks off on Monday and it will have plenty of representation from Illinois. Some of the speakers include Chicago native and former First Lady Michelle Obama along with U.S. Senator and vice-presidential short-lister Tammy Duckworth. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and the 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton are also on the schedule. While many of the women in the running to become vice-president are on the schedule, Susan Rice’s name is not on the list.