1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Democratic Sen. Warnock Wins Georgia Runoff Against Walker

December 6, 2022 9:37PM CST
Share
Democratic Sen. Warnock Wins Georgia Runoff Against Walker

ATLANTA (AP) – Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia.

The victory by the state’s first Black senator ensures Democrats an outright majority in the chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term. That means the party won’t have to negotiate a power-sharing deal with Republicans and Vice President Kamala Harris won’t be called on as much to break tie votes.

Warnock’s win solidifies Georgia’s place as a Deep South battleground: Voters here returned the Democrat to the Senate in the same cycle they reelected Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and chose an all-GOP slate of statewide constitutional officers.

Popular Posts

1

Update: Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns Accidentally Sets Clothes On Fire
2

Mokena Couple Accused of Obtaining Over $1 Million in Fraudulent PPP Loans
3

Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death
4

Four People Escape House Fire In Wilmington, Crews Had Difficulty Getting Fire Apparatus To Home
5

Crash Closes Route 53 In Front of Stateville

Recent Posts