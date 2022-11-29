Democrats Push To Hold Early Presidential Vote In Illinois To Be Rejected
November 29, 2022 12:01PM CST
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
A push by Democrats to make Illinois one of the states with the first votes in the presidential primaries in 2024 is expected to fall short. The Sun Times reports the effort will likely be rejected this week by the Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws panel. The panel is meeting Thursday through Saturday. Michigan and Minnesota are considered frontrunners for the Midwest slot.