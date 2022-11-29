1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Democrats Push To Hold Early Presidential Vote In Illinois To Be Rejected

November 29, 2022 12:01PM CST
Democrats Push To Hold Early Presidential Vote In Illinois To Be Rejected
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

A push by Democrats to make Illinois one of the states with the first votes in the presidential primaries in 2024 is expected to fall short.  The Sun Times reports the effort will likely be rejected this week by the Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws panel.  The panel is meeting Thursday through Saturday.  Michigan and Minnesota are considered frontrunners for the Midwest slot.

