Democrats, Republicans Calling For Speaker Madigan’s Resignation
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
A growing number of lawmakers from both parties are calling on Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan to resign. Madigan was implicated nearly two weeks ago in a federal bribery investigation involving ComEd. Just before the weekend, five Democratic House members and three state senators made an announcement calling for Madigan to resign as both Speaker and Chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party. Governor J.B. Pritzker said Thursday that more ethics legislation is needed.