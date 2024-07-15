Demolition Has Begun At OLA But You Wouldn’t Know It By Looking At The Front Of The Building

The demolition of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet has begun. As first reported by WJOL in October of 2022 the retirement home was on life support and would be closing soon. The last residents left the building at the end of January in 2023 with a final mass held on February 11, 2023. Since then the Sisters of St. Francis nuns have held estate sales to sell furniture, pianos, office supplies and more to the public. While you can’t see the demolition from the front of the building, there is fencing surrounding the building. Gould Brothers Construction from Joliet is handling the demolition which has begun in the rear of the sprawling building at 1201 Wyoming Avenue on Joliet’s west side.

It was in 1960 that ground was broken to build Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet with the first residents moving in two years later.

