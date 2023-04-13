Denise Bergin Named Will County Health Department Assistant Executive Director

Will County Health Department Executive Director Elizabeth Bilotta has announced the promotion of Denise Bergin to Assistant Executive Director, effective on April 17, 2023.

Bergin takes over the Assistant Executive Director position following Bilotta’s promotion to Executive Director after Sue Olenek’s retirement in February. Bergin has spent nearly 30 years working at the Will County Health Department in the accounting and finance departments.

“I’m thrilled to be able to announce Denise’s promotion to Assistant Executive Director,” said Bilotta. “Denise has dedicated close to 30 years of service to the agency. She’s a great leader and I know she’s going to continue to produce great work in her new role.”

Bergin joined the Will County Health Department in July of 1993 as a staff accountant. She spent over 20 years as an accounting coordinator where she oversaw the preparation of program specific financial statements, coordinated audit activities to satisfy grant requirements and implemented a client information system. Bergin has spent the past four years working as the agency’s Director of Finance and Grants Management. In that role, she was responsible for fiscal management of state and federal grants, analyzing financial performances, reconciling financial statements, ensuring compliance to federal and state policies and procedures and collaborating with the Will County Auditor’s Office, Finance Department and Treasurer’s Office.

“I am excited for the opportunity to assist in leading this great organization,” said Bergin. “I work with an excellent team of individuals who are committed to improving the health of the residents of Will County. Over my many years of service at the Health Department I’ve seen many changes as we evolve to address the needs of our community. I’m proud to be a part of this agency and of the work we do. I look forward to future possibilities and all that we can accomplish.”