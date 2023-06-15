Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley would like to congratulate Deputy Chief Dan Jungles for recently graduating from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy on June 8, 2023. The 286th session of the FBI National Academy consisted of women and men from forty-seven states and the District of Columbia. In addition, the class of two hundred and thirty-eight law enforcement professionals came from twenty-five countries, five military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations. FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered remarks at the ceremony and handed out the diplomas to the graduating class.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the FBI National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have twenty-one years of law enforcement experience and usually serve in executive-level positions with-in their agency.

FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, FBI National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits all the National Academy courses offered.

Deputy Chief Dan Jungles is the first person from the Will County Sheriff’s Office in over fifteen years to attend the FBI National Academy. A total of 54,366 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

Deputy Chief Dan Jungles would like to thank all Will County Sheriff’s Office supervisors and personnel that assisted in the day-to-day operations while he attended this ten-week training.