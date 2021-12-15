      Weather Alert

Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty In Federal Civil Rights Case

Dec 15, 2021 @ 10:05am

(Minneapolis, MN) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin [[ SHO-vin ]] is pleading guilty in the federal civil rights case against him. Similar to his criminal trial earlier this year, it involved the death of George Floyd. Chauvin was hit with two counts of depriving Floyd of his rights under the “Color of Law.” Charges from a 2017 incident where Chauvin used a neck restraint on a teen will be thrown out as part of the plea deal. Chauvin was found guilty in his criminal trial and was sentenced to prison. As for the civil rights case, prosecutors will seek a sentence of about 25 years behind bars.

