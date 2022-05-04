Des Plaines River Rescue Of Woman

A dramatic rescue in Joliet on Tuesday evening. Joliet officers responded to the area of the drawbridge in the 300 block of McDonough Street for a report of a possibly suicidal adult female who may have jumped into the Des Plaines River from the bridge. Upon arrival, Officers located a 33-year-old female in the water near the west bank of the Des Plaines River north of McDonough Street. Officers and members of the Joliet Fire Department then worked together to safely assist the female out of the water. The female was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center for an evaluation.