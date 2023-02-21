1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

DeSantis Speaks In Illinois

February 21, 2023 1:03PM CST
(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is showing his support for law enforcement in Illinois.  Speaking in Elmhurst last night, the Republican told a crowd of law enforcement officials that the state of Florida has their backs.  DeSantis recruited police officers to move to the Sunshine State and blasted Democrats for what he said was enacting “woke” policies that encourage crime and weaken law enforcement.  Many believe the Florida Governor is testing waters for a possible presidential run in 2024.  Dozens of protesters gathered outside the event.

