Design For Joliet City Square To Include Small Stage With Lots of Open Green Space & Possible Skating Rink

The final design for the Joliet City Square is expected to be presented to the Joliet City Council on September 19th. The final design will depend on how much the City Council is willing to spend on it. Current design elements include a small permanent stage with possible larger temporary stage. Shade structures, custom seating, a butterfly seating, climbable interactive book structures.

It’s being described as “a vibrant gathering place to Downtown Joliet. The Square will provide a “green oasis” and a place of respite and entertainment in the city center.”

Bids could go out this winter or spring with an estimated construction start in summer of 2024.

To see the full design click below to open the PDF.