Lockport High School Announces Updated COVID-19 Mitigations

UPDATE: Lockport Superintendent Robert McBride announces that Lockport Township High School will be going mask optional on February 14th.
Original Story
Lockport Township high school is expected to make an announcement later today regrading their mask requirement decision. Currently students who do not wear masks to school are told to go the auditorium despite a Springfield Judge’s decision to grant a temporary restraining order to Governor Pritzker’s mask mandate.
One student from Lockport says this week, for the first time she was segregated to the auditorium for not wearing her mask properly. She has been wearing it under her nose because she has asthma. She’s done this all year but on Monday it wasn’t allowed. She was sent to the auditorium and says she was not given assignments as promised.
Lockport Township High School Supt. Robert McBride says not everyone agrees with those parents who want their kids to go maskless. McBride says a decision could come later today on how to move forward to keep all students safe. He says on Friday’s the school nurse releases her report on the number of students with COVID and last week it was very healthy he expects that trend to continue this week.
Some parents from LTHS were part of the lawsuit that a judge last week granted the Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) over school mask mandate and legally allowed to send their kids to school maskless.