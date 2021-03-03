      Breaking News
Detectives Look At SUV’s ‘Black Box’ From Tiger Woods Crash

Mar 3, 2021 @ 3:12pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Detectives are looking at data from the so-called “black box” of Tiger Woods’ SUV to get a clearer picture of what occurred during the Southern California rollover crash last week that seriously injured the golf star. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Wednesday that traffic investigators executed a search warrant to retrieve the data from the device from the Genesis SUV that Woods was driving. Deputy Trina Schrader says there was no immediate information regarding what was found in the black box. Woods suffered a serious leg injury when the SUV he was driving went off a Los Angeles County road and rolled over on a downhill stretch.

