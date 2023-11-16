Developer Hopes To Build Apartment Complex At Route 59 and Theodore In Joliet

Continental Properties held a neighborhood meeting last night in Shorewood so the community to see artists drawings of a potential multi-family development proposal in the city of Joliet at Route 59 and Theodore Road. About 75 people attended the casual meeting.

The multi-unit complex would consist of 300 apartment rentals within seven buildings, sitting on 12 acres of land next to the CarMax. The complex would include a clubhouse and pool.

City of Joliet asked Continental Properties to gauge resident’s interest before they go before the planning and zoning department. A traffic study has not been done.

Rentals would average $1,400 a month for a one bedroom and $2,300 for a two bedroom apartment.

Continental Properties owns similar apartments in Oswego and Lockport.

Another meeting will be held tonight, Thursday, November 16th at Hope Lutheran Church Gymnasium located at 304 E. Black Road in Shorewood from 6- 7 p.m.