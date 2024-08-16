DEVELOPING: Crest Hill Manhunt Underway

WCSO and CHPD on scene of a manhunt on Weber Road/Provided Photo

A manhunt is currently underway for an armed robbery suspect around the Siegel Farm area just off of Weber Road. According to sources, officials are looking for a male Hispanic with a gun wearing a black shirt. Sources are also saying this is a result of the suspect robbing and pistol whipping someone two doors down to the farm.

Will County Sheriff’s Officers are assisting the Crest Hill Police Department in this search.

Stay tuned to 1340 WJOL for the latest on this developing story



