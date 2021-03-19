Diageo In Plainfield Expanding With New $80 Million Facility
Courtesy Village of Plainfield
A global beverage facility is expanding its footprint in Plainfield. Diageo North America will expand with a new $80 million facility to make their Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages.
According to the company’s press release the facility will sit on a 225,000 square-foot property in Plainfield. The new facility will include a 500 cans per minute (CPM) line and a 1200 CPM line, both of which are expected to be available for commercial production by summer of 2021.
The site will have the capacity to produce over 25 million cases of RTDs per year, including Smirnoff seltzers and the newly launched spirits-based RTD cocktails from Crown Royal and Ketel One Botanicals.
“The Village of Plainfield is proud to have Diageo here. The company has made a long-term commitment to our community through continued investments and charitable activity in Plainfield and Will County,” said Brian Murphy, Administrator, Village of Plainfield.
Once open, the new site will employ approximately 50 full-time team members. Diageo North America has built a 55-year-old partnership with the Village of Plainfield and has played a role contributing to its economic development. Diageo’s presence has grown and expanded over the years: the Plainfield Bottling site -opened since 1966- and the warehouse collectively employ more than 600 additional people.