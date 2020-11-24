      Breaking News
Dick Durbin To Seek Top Democratic Position On Judiciary Committee

Nov 24, 2020 @ 12:42pm
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from legal experts on the final day of the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin says he plans to go for the top Democratic position on the Judiciary Committee. The committee’s top Democrat Dianne Feinstein said she wouldn’t seek the post, though the 87-year-old will remain on the panel. Durbin thanked Feinstein for her “distinguished leadership” and praised her work on gun safety and reproductive rights. He also said he plans to use his leadership to undo damage he believes was done by Republicans leading the committee. It’s still not known which party will have control of the Senate.

