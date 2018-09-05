Dick Goss Reflects On His Dream Career Before Induction Into Sports Hall of Fame

The Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame will be inducting their new class on September 8th at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. One of the inductees is Dick Goss, who recently retired after 35-years with the Joliet Herald News. Goss said it’s a career he never dreamed possible. He tells WJOL that “it’s been a life he’s never could have imagined with so many great coaches, great players and teams” and he says, “he got to be a part of it by reporting on it.”

Goss says that since his retirement he is simply catching up on time with his family.

Other inductees in this years 2018 class are Tim Graf, Erin Hickey Dransfeldt, Francis Ruettiger and Saun Vandiveer. Tickets to the hall of fame induction ceremony are $25. It will be held on September 8th at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. For tickets click here.