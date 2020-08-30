Dickinson Not Running ForRe-Election to Joliet City Council
File photo/Joliet City Council/eb
Joliet City Councilman At-Large Don “Duck” Dickinson has announced that he will not run for reelection in 2021. Dickinson was first elected in 2017. In a statement to the public Dickinson said that he is looking to spend more time with his family. He is one of three at-large council members whose seat will be up for reelection in the spring of 2021 with councilmembers Mike Turk and Jan Quillman also up for reelection