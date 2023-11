There was some shaking going on early this morning in the Starved Rock area in Illinois.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit one kilometer SSE of Standard, Illinois at around 4:41 a.m.

Standard is along Route 71 just south of I-80 and east of I-39. The quake had an estimated depth of 3.6 kilometers according to the USGS.

No reports of any injuries or damage.