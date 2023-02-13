Diocese of Joliet seeking applicants for anti-poverty grants

(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The Diocese of Joliet has announced that they are accepting applications for the Catholic Campaign for Human Development grants. The campaign is the national anti-poverty initiative of the U.S. Catholic bishops, working to carry out the mission of Jesus Christ.

The program is committed to supporting organizations or parish-based programs working to break the cycle of poverty and improve their communities. Applicant organizations or parishes may request grants of up to $3,500, and their initiatives must focus on at least one of the seven corporal works of mercy: feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, clothe the naked, visit the sick, visit the imprisoned and bury the dead.

For more information or to request an application, you can call Tanya Singh, Ministries of Mercy Advisor, at 815-221-6128. Application will be accepted through May 1, and is opening up the process to parish-based projects for the first time.