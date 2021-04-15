      Breaking News
Disability Advocates Call For Improved Accessibility At State Capitol

(Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

Disability advocates are calling for improved accessibility at the state Capitol. The Illinois Network of Centers of Independent Living is working with lawmakers on a proposed bill to create better accessibility. The bill would require an accessibility coordinator to be appointed to help people with disabilities. The General Assembly website would also include information on how to request accommodations to meet accessibility needs.

