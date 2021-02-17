      Breaking News
Disaster Proclamation Issued For All Illinois County

Feb 17, 2021 @ 12:24pm
All 102 Illinois counties are under a disaster proclamation. The proclamation was issued yesterday in response to a winter storm that caused dangerous wind chills, power outages, and snow. Approximately seven-thousand Illinois households were without power at mid-morning yesterday, and Governor J.B. Pritzker says the storms affecting more than ten states are putting stress on the nation’s power providers. Illinois residents are being asked to help conserve energy where possible.

